Director proud as visitor numbers to V&A Dundee hugely above estimates

V&A Dundee celebrated its first birthday with the news 833,000 visitors have passed through its doors since its opening.

The figure was 330,000 more than the pre-opening estimate of 500,000 and is the latest boost for the museum’s tourism figures.

In the year since the doors opened, V&A Dundee has been visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the official opening, featured on the front cover of TIME Magazine as one of the world’s greatest places, and played host to BBC1’s Antiques Roadshow.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “The last 12 months have been remarkable and I can hardly believe all that’s been achieved in that time. As well as welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors and putting on world-class exhibitions championing Scottish and international design, the museum has really become part of the city, and for that I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“We’re very proud of the contribution we have already made to Dundee and Scotland, and the opportunities we are generating for our nation’s creative talent, such as our current exhibition of work by the brilliant young fashion designer Nicholas Daley.

“We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to our upcoming major exhibitions Hello, Robot and Mary Quant.”

It’s thought the museum has had an economic impact across Scotland of close to £23 million and is also supporting 604 full-time equivalent jobs.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “V&A Dundee has helped to boost the international profile of our city, encouraging people to visit this amazing new museum and our other well-established attractions.

“The city’s partners have a long-term vision to create local jobs and opportunities through investment in top-class facilities like V&A Dundee and the latest economic impact figures show this is already paying off, with record-breaking tourism numbers recorded in 2018.

“I am delighted to help our design museum celebrate its first birthday as we look toward to what can be achieved in the years to come.”