Director of Dundee eatery Brassica charged with theft, embezzlement and fraud

A former director of Waterfront restaurant Brassica has been charged with fraud following an investigation into the business’s finances.

Dea McGill, 50, is charged with theft, embezzlement and fraud.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 50-year-old woman has been charged with theft, embezzlement and fraud.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The announcement is the latest twist in the long-running saga of what was once meant to be one of Dundee’s premier food destinations.

Brassica opened in Shore Terrace last summer amid a blaze of publicity.

But the high-end eatery, based at the city’s old arcade, rapidly ran into difficulties and closed abruptly in September last year, after just three months in business.

Fellow director Dr Rami Sarraf, who also owns White Pearl Dental Practice in the city, launched a creditor application a month later and put the company into administration.

Angry workers staged a protest outside the premises claiming they were owed thousands of pounds in unpaid wages and tips. They were joined by about 100 demonstrators following a campaign by Unite the Union.

Mr Sarraf offered former workers at the closed Brassica restaurant the chance to return to work after the restaurant re-opened under the name Brasserie Ecosse, and paid all their tips while administrators paid the wages. However, many workers had already found alternative jobs.

Meanwhile, Unite the Union posted a double apology last month on its Facebook page withdrawing a series of accusations it levelled at Dr Sarraf after he took over the restaurant.

Unite hospitality officials were forced to say sorry after falsely claiming Dr Sarraf was occupying the premises illegally and had himself been committing fraudulent activities.