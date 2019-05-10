Directions to popular restaurants could be lost as Dundee council revamps ‘brown sign’ policy

Signs directing tourists to some of the hottest spots in Dundee are set for a revamp for the first time in more than a decade.

The city development committee is due to meet this week to approve a new policy which will direct how tourist signs in the city are allocated.

It could spell the end for signs to a number of popular restaurants in urban areas, as the council admits the city now has a large number of “eating establishments”, meaning there are too many which would have previously qualified for a sign to earn one.

Despite Dundee earning a reputation recently as a tourist destination which rivals city’s across the globe, the policy which shapes the network of signs directing visitors to top attractions and places of interest has not been updated since 2008.

The indicators, commonly known as ‘“brown signs”, will be under the council’s responsibility on all non-trunk roads.

Tourist body VisitScotland is responsible for the accreditation of all tourist attractions in the city and before any would-be signposted attraction could be advertised with one, they will need to qualify with the tourist body.

The attraction would also need to provide adequate parking spaces for visitors and be open to the public without the need to book ahead.

Lastly, the attraction will need to be located away from an “important” A or B road.

Establishments that only provide food or drinks will now not be eligible to apply for a “brown sign” and “accommodation signs” will only be made for hotels and guesthouses with more than 10 rooms available.

In a report, executive director of city development, Robin Presswood said: “The current policy on tourist signposting was approved in October 2008.

“The policy covers signposting to visitor attractions as well as to accommodation establishments and eating place establishments.

“Tourist signing should be provided to attractions and facilities that visitors would otherwise have difficulty finding.”

He added: “There are a large number of eating place establishments competing for custom within urban areas, like restaurants, cafes and pubs with eating facilities. Therefore, it is considered impractical to provide signs for every qualifying establishment.

“Visitors to the city can reasonably expect to find such establishments without the need for such signing. It is also essential to minimise signage clutter which is detrimental to both road safety and the visual environment.”