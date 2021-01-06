A local sportswear company has expanded its factory and created 25 new jobs after netting a major government grant.

Direct Soccer Limited produces football kits, equipment and trophies and supplies major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Joma.

The firm, which is based in the West Pitkerro Industrial unit, in Dundee, has now invested almost £1.5m, topped up with a Scottish Enterprise grant of £450,000.

The cash has been used to expand its operation and also purchased a new robotic tool which will help improve efficiency.

Direct Soccer was established more than 20 years ago with three stores and in 2002 moved online.

The company hopes the extension of its industrial unit will help it expand its business globally.

Joyce Gibson, director, said: “Covid-19 has proved a challenge during 2020 with social distancing and safety measures having an impact on fulfilment speed as we focused on putting health, quality and safety first whilst processing orders.

“However, measures were put in place swiftly to minimise the impact on our business allowing us to push forward with our expansion plans during a very turbulent year.

“The investment programme of £1.9million over the next three years will increase the capacity to match the needs of our growing business and we look forward to the next stage in our business journey with the support of Scottish Enterprise.”

This news follows the recent announcement of a manufacturing recovery plan developed by the Scottish Government, its enterprise and skills agencies, industry partners, trades unions and academics to support the sector over the next 12 months.

Jane Martin, Scottish Enterprise’s managing director of business advice and services, added: “We have worked with Direct Soccer for many years and it is fantastic to witness the company’s transition from its traditional retail roots through to a thriving e-commerce business and plans for international growth as it kits out the factory and adds to its team.

“As the impact of Covid-19 is seen across the economy it is vital that Scotland has an innovative, ambitious and outward-looking manufacturing sector that can capitalise on future opportunities for international trade, investment and supply chain development.

“Direct Soccer is a fantastic example of this, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they enter this new phase of ambitious expansion investing and creating new jobs in Dundee.”