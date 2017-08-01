Dinosaur days at Dundee’s Overgate

A Dundee shopping centre roared into life.

A free, two-day dinosaur-themed family event was held at the city’s Overgate centre.

The event — held on the shopping centre’s lower floor — included quizzes, a dino-drawing session and educational stories.

Kids learned a range of information about dinosaurs from key experts on hand during the day.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager for the Overgate, said: “Dino School was an unmissable attraction and everyone had lots of prehistoric fun.”

Picture shows the Dino School’s Velocity Raptor, Professor T Rex and Miss Bones with some of the kids who attended the family event.