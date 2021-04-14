‘Dinnae you f****** sweetheart me’: Fife woman launches ‘trained killer’ tirade at joiner

A black belt martial artist said he “wasn’t fazed” after coming face-to-face with an irate Fife motorist who claimed she was a “trained killer”.

Darren Clark, who runs mixed Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) academies in Dundee, and the kingdom, got both barrels from a woman in Leven during the bizarre episode.

The 35-year-old joiner was returning tools to his vehicle on Gladstone Street when the foul-mouthed woman parked “right into the back” of his open van, leaving him unable to close the doors.

Unknown to the tradesman, the whole episode was being filmed by a colleague as Darren found himself on the receiving end of a verbal tirade.

‘She was just looking for a fight’

“I literally asked the woman if she was okay, after she parked so close to the rear of the van and it all kicked off from there,” he said.

“During the incident I had no idea I was being filmed. There was plenty of space for her to reverse her car back.

“The woman lived further up the street, where there were spaces by the way but I reckon she was just looking for a fight.”

During the exchange – which has now racked up more than 80,000 views on Facebook- the female claimed she was going to “punch him in the puss” before advising she was a “trained killer” and previously in the army.

Darren added that she also threatened to “disable his van in minutes” with her background in the Corps of Royal Engineers.

‘I saw the funny side’

He added: “Straight away I saw the funny side in all of this.

“I thought it was bonkers, the foul language started flying out of her mouth.

“When she told me she was a ‘trained killer’, I thought it was ironic, given to be a black belt in BJJ you kind of have to be a trained killer.”

Part of the reason Darren posted the video online was to show the “atrocious manner” in which he had been treated.

“I knew most people would have seen the funny side of it but I never knew it was going to go that viral,” he said.

“People have been messaging me asking what happened when the camera went off but that was it.

“She threatened to phone the police but nothing else came of it, from her perspective I just think she should be setting a better example.

“There was no need for that outburst.”

Police Scotland confirmed they weren’t asked to attend the incident.