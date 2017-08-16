Dimitar Berbatov India-bound ending bizarre Dundee move rumour

Dimitar Berbatov could soon be plying his trade in India as the former Manchester United and Tottenham striker is in talks with Kerala Blasters.

Some small sections of Dundee FC fans believed the forward could have joined Dens Park in the summer.

A far-fetched rumour circulated online linking him to the Dark Blues.

The forward’s own Wikipedia page was even mischievously changed to say that he had signed for The Dee. It has since been changed back.

Hopes of this move – which would have been incredibly unlikely – now look to have been dashed once and for all.

The 36-year-old became a cult figure during his time in the Premier League, shining for Spurs, impressing at Old Trafford and showing flashes of brilliance at Fulham.

Berbatov has been without a club since leaving Greek side PAOK Salonika last summer but the Bulgarian may now be returning to action in the Indian Super League.

The striker is understood to be in talks with Kerala Blasters, who recently appointed former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen as manager.

Earlier this month former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane joined reigning ISL champions Atletico de Kolkata.