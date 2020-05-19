Dillon Powers is determined to seize his Premiership chance with Dundee United

It may not be the American dream but Texan midfielder Dillon Powers is keen to seize his moment with Dundee United.

Powers has long yearned to play football in the UK, having had a spell on trial at Reading in 2015 before checking in at Tannadice in January.

At 29, he is in the prime of his career, and admits he is delighted to be spending it with United in the Premiership.

“I had a trial with Reading that actually went well but the timing didn’t work out well and so the deal never went through,” he said.

“It was a good experience in England and it really whetted my appetite to try and play in Britain and I am just delighted I now have this opportunity with Dundee United.”

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark coached Powers in college at Notre Dame. The Terrors anchorman says Clark has been a great mentor as he has embarked on a career in Scotland.

“The only real reference I had to Scotland before I came across was my college coach, Bobby Clark,” he explained.

“I learned so much from him as a player and a person. He played for many years in Aberdeen and having him here has helped.

“I was in contact with him throughout the process up to when I signed.

“I have also seen him a couple of times because he spends a bit of time in Lossiemouth and the rest back in the States with his family.

“He loves the game and is still very active. He also watches a lot of United’s games and he always wants me to send me my clips.

“Bobby is always great for advice and help. He never holds anything back. He has so much wisdom and why would you not use somebody like that?”

“Bobby ran a really good programme at Notre Dame. It was also a good education programme.

“I think I grew up a lot as a person and as a player. I learned a lot from him about being a leader and taking on responsibility. It has really helped me.”

United will face the Dons in the top flight next term and Powers says Clark has been helping him swot up on the New Firm rivalry.

He continued: “He told me a lot of the New Firm battles, a lot of the games he had been involved with against Dundee United.

“I think they were through the 70s and early 80s. Bobby has some great tales and stories.

“He is really excited to see me at Dundee United and Jon Gallagher, who is on loan from Atlanta at Aberdeen.

“It will be good when the Premiership starts and we get to take on teams like Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

“I am not sure if Bobby will be supporting me when we play Aberdeen!”

Home comforts can also be found for Powers in the Tangerines’ dressing-room in fellow-American Ian Harkes and former opponent – and now assistant boss – Gordon Forrest.

He added: “I think we played against each other when Ian was at DC United.

“I knew about him and I have really got to know him since I came across here.

“He is a great person and he and his girlfriend are good friends. I really rate him as a player and as a person.

“Gordon coached against me for seven years.

“He claims he tried to sign me a few times for Vancouver. I tended to score a few goals against them – maybe that was why!

“It never came to fruition but it has helped to get me to Dundee United.”