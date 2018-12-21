Dundee council vows to learn lessons after worker injured in digger fall

Dundee City Council says it will learn lessons from an incident in which a digger topped down an embankment – injuring a worker.

An investigation was launched after the vehicle crashed at the West Law allotments on Halloween.

Police and paramedics attended the incident on Kinghorne Road.

The digger’s driver was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with head injuries.

The city council launched a probe into the circumstances which led to the crash happening.

A spokeswoman for the council has confirmed that the matter has been fully investigated and concluded.

She said that the incident could inform health and safety matters surrounding similar projects in the future.

The man who was involved in the crash is said to be recovering, although no details have been revealed about his condition.

However, the council’s spokeswoman said the authority was in “regular contact” with the worker.

She said: “The accident was fully investigated and the conclusions and recommendations from this may influence areas of project delivery going forward.

“We have been in regular contact with the individual involved in the incident.”

In the immediate aftermath, a number of council workers were pictured at the scene trying to stabilise the digger as it sat at the top of the embankment.

They used larger pieces of machinery in order to stop it falling further.

One witness said the workers had been “very lucky” the digger had not toppled further down the hill with the man inside the cabin.

The witness said he had been carrying out building work at a nearby home when he heard a commotion.

He said they had been informed the occupant may have split his head open. A dog walker also said that the digger was close to toppling directly on to the footpath.