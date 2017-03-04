The difficult run for Dundee in chase for the top-six

After a brief spell in the top half of the table, Dundee have a fight on their hands to get back into the Premiership top half before the split.

With just six matches remaining before the two halves of the division go their separate ways, the Dark Blues now trail Partick by two points, thanks to the 1-0 defeat to the Jags on Wednesday night.

Looking ahead to those six matches, it promises to be a tough test of Dundee’s ability to rediscover the superb form they showed against Rangers and Motherwell only last week.

The Dark Blues take on four of the top five as well as a trip to the Highlands before finishing with a winnable home tie against Hamilton.

The Tele looks at where points might be picked up and what threats Dundee face.

Saturday March 11 – St Johnstone v Dundee

Paul Hartley’s men enjoyed one of their best displays of the season the last time the two sides met.

A 3-0 defeat of the Perth Saints on Hogmanay had the Dark Blues heading into the New Year on a high.

However, they were beaten on their last visit to McDiarmid Park and have won there only once since 2002.

Verdict: Tough but not impossible. Points: 1

Sunday March 19 – Dundee v Celtic

Will anyone beat the champions-elect? They’ve only dropped two points in the Premiership all season and are miles ahead of anyone else.

Dundee, though, have performed well against the Hoops, losing 1-0 in a tight game at Dens earlier in the season and almost upsetting them at Celtic Park in a 2-1 defeat where they might have snatched a late draw.

Verdict: Write-off. Points: 0.

Friday March 31 – Dundee v Aberdeen

A tough couple of fixtures sees the Dark Blues face the top two one after the other.

The Dons are looking good for second spot and Derek McInnes has built up a strong outfit.

Both times this season they’ve deservedly beaten Dundee, 3-0 at Pittodrie and 3-1 at Dens.

Under the Friday night lights, with a good crowd behind them, though, the Dark Blues will back themselves.

Verdict: Exciting match. Points: 0.

Tuesday April 4 – Ross County v Dundee

The Dark Blues did enjoy their last visit to Dingwall, putting on a superb showing to win 3-1 courtesy of a Rory Loy double.

The Staggies are always a threat and, despite struggling a bit this season, will be a real test away in midweek.

Dundee have not played well on the road since that early season win, too.

Verdict: Difficult. Points: 1.

Saturday April 8 -Hearts v Dundee

The Jambos might be on a poor run at the moment but, by the time this game comes around, you’d expect them to have turned some sort of corner.

Tynecastle is always a tough place to go to with only one win for the Dark Blues there in the last eight and two draws.

Verdict: Difficult to say with the Jambos current form. Points: 1.

Saturday April 15 – Dundee v Hamilton

What might be the game that sees the Dark Blues creep back into the top six and, if you have ambitions of a top-half finish, Accies at home is a must-win game.

However, don’t forget it was a defeat at Hamilton last season that saw Dundee miss a finish in the top section.

Verdict: They’ll be scrapping for points but you’ve got to fancy Dundee. Points: 3.