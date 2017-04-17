Diesel car owners could be given £2,000 to scrap their vehicles

The plan for a scrappage scheme that targets the oldest diesel cars and the most polluted areas are being drawn up for consideration by ministers.

It is expected to be included in the UK Government’s proposals to tackle air pollution that will be published this week.

The UK Government is said to be considering the introduction of payments between £1,000 and £2,000 for the oldest diesel cars that drivers agree to scrap in exchange for buying new, lower-emission vehicles, reports The Times.