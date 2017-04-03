Diesel car drivers may soon have to pay up to £20 a day

Drivers of diesel cars could soon be hit by a new fee of up to £20 a day, it has been reported.

Plans for a so-called ‘toxin tax’ will be unveiled this week by the UK Government Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom to crack down on air pollution, according to the Sunday Times.

It reports around 35 towns and cities will have bans on diesel cars and commercial vehicles, daily charges on them entering the busiest areas, or a mixture of the two.

Up to 10 million cars could be affected in cities including Leeds, Southampton, Nottingham and Derby, it is reported.

Councils in each area would consult on the details, and newer diesel cars would reportedly be excluded.

A source said the Department for Environment, Food and Rurul affairs (Defra) “did not recognise” the figures in the Sunday Times story, but plans will be announced “in due course”.

But the small print did show ministers are looking at “the appropriate tax treatment of diesel vehicles“.

This led to fears of tax hikes for diesel cars in the Autumn Budget.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling also signalled a crackdown by warning people should think long and hard before buying a diesel car.

Asked whether motorists should hesitate before buying a diesel, Mr Grayling said: “People should take a long, hard think about what they need, about where they’re going to be driving, and should make best endeavours to buy the least polluting vehicle they can.

“I don’t think diesel is going to disappear but someone who is buying a car to drive around a busy city may think about buying a low-emission vehicle rather than a diesel.”

A Defra source said: “We don’t recognise the figures or these numbers.

“Our intention is to publish our plans in due course”.