A graffiti artist has designed a stunning mural dedicated to football icon Diego Maradona near a park in Stobswell.

The tribute, created by Symon Mathieson, better known as Syke, has been unveiled at the Monymusk Park underpass beneath Arbroath Road.

The incredible work shows Maradona, considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, in the blue and white stripes of Argentina and has been created just days after the untimely death of the 60-year-old.

Syke – who admits he isn’t a huge football fan – said he felt compelled to use Maradona in his latest piece of art, giving the outpouring of love for the superstar since last Wednesday.

“Because the sight is so near the football pitches I thought it would be a great tribute piece to do there and even though I am no particularly a football fan I think everyone knew who Maradona was,” he said.

“People seem to be really loving it so far and I have had a lot of good interaction over the piece.

“It took around three hours to complete and I usually use a grid system which helps me to scale the piece to be able to take it from a photo on my phone to the wall.”

Syke has already created popular murals in the city, including a tribute to Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie as well as a Black Lives Matter mural depicting tragic George Floyd.

There could be more to add to the Maradona mural in the Stobswell area too, after permission was given by the council to turn the underpass into a “legal art zone”.

That means anyone can go to there to create their own pieces of work and Syke is hopeful it will help regenerate the area.

Syke said: “It is really exciting to have been able to do the painting in the underpass. Last year community groups in the area had approached me as they wanted a mural done to brighten up the area.

“I cheekily recommended to them that they should instead approach the council about making the area a legal art zone, which means anyone can go there and create their own work.

“Then Councillor Lynne Short confirmed last week that all the permissions were in place.

“I am currently preparing the walls so that they can be painted on again by myself and any other artists in the area who want to practice. Hopefully there can be more added to the Maradona mural in Stobswell.”