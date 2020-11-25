Diego Maradona dies aged 60: Tributes flood in for Argentina legend who led country to World Cup glory

Football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, according to reports from his native Argentina.
It is understood the former Napoli and Boca Juniors star had a cardiac arrest at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital, where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
One of the very best to grace our game.
RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML
— Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020
Maradona, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all-time, is perhaps most famous for helping Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, where his illegal ‘Hand of God’ goal put his side 1-0 up against England.
The goal he followed up with, an epic solo run which started in his own half, has often been cited as one of the greatest goals ever scored.
Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020