Diego Maradona dies aged 60: Tributes flood in for Argentina legend who led country to World Cup glory

Football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, according to reports from his native Argentina.

It is understood the former Napoli and Boca Juniors star had a cardiac arrest at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital, where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

One of the very best to grace our game. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020

Maradona, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all-time, is perhaps most famous for helping Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, where his illegal ‘Hand of God’ goal put his side 1-0 up against England.

The goal he followed up with, an epic solo run which started in his own half, has often been cited as one of the greatest goals ever scored.