Did you work at the House of Dun? If so, the National Trust for Scotland wants to hear from you

Staff at the National Trust for Scotland are hoping to trace people who worked at the House of Dun when it was in private ownership.

The house, near Montrose, was bequeathed to the NTS 30 years ago and – as part of the celebrations – it is asking anyone who worked for the Erskine family to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “We have lots of information on the Erskine family and the house itself, but where we have questions is with the employees, such as who were they, where did they come from and what were they like? If anyone has family or knows someone who held a position at the House of Dun, we’d like them to get in touch.”

The current house was designed by architect William Adam and completed in 1743. It was built for David Erskine, 13th Laird of Dun – an Edinburgh lawyer – and the property would remain the Erskine home for 250 years.

The last Laird of Dun was Mrs Millicent Lovett, who moved out in 1948, when it was then run as a bed and breakfast by a local farming family.

When Mrs Lovett died in 1980, it was bequeathed by her to the NTS, who discovered all the original furnishing in the attic. The house was formally opened to the public in 1989 by the Queen Mother.

Email Lynda McConnach on Lynda.McConnach@NTS.org.uk with details.