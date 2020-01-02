Did you take part in the New Year’s Day dook? Check out our gallery here

Hundreds of people braved the cold to take the plunge in Broughty Ferry’s annual New Year’s Day Dook.

Wearing a variety of costumes and outfits, many of the participants were raising money for charity.

Despite the chilly temperature, there were smiles aplenty as people enjoyed a refreshing start to 2020, with Monifieth Pipe Band playing for the swimmers as they entered the water.

The event, organised by the Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, has been running for more than a century and has never been cancelled.