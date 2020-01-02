Thursday, January 2nd 2020 Show Links
Did you take part in the New Year’s Day dook? Check out our gallery here

by Frances Rougvie
January 2, 2020, 9:44 am Updated: January 2, 2020, 11:53 am
© DC ThomsonFancy dress swimmer, Unity Kane.
© DC ThomsonFrom left: Aimi Meyer, Camilla Crowhurst and Vivien Scott.
© DC ThomsonChrys Muirhead as Granny Tarzan.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonThe swimmers take to the water.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonJohn Keith and Brian Provan.
© DC ThomsonSwimmers completing the chilly challenge.
© DC ThomsonSisters Rhona and Alene Campbell were raising money for Maggie's.
© DC Thomson
© DC ThomsonPascale and Mark Cashley take to the water.
© DC ThomsonMike Blain and Charlie Black.
© DC ThomsonDiane and Natasha Selbie.
© DC Thomson
© DC Thomson

Hundreds of people braved the cold to take the plunge in Broughty Ferry’s annual New Year’s Day Dook.

Wearing a variety of costumes and outfits, many of the participants were raising money for charity.

Despite the chilly temperature, there were smiles aplenty as people enjoyed a refreshing start to 2020, with Monifieth Pipe Band playing for the swimmers as they entered the water.

The event, organised by the Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association, has been running for more than a century and has never been cancelled.

