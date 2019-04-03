Did you spot our tram-endous April Fool prank?

Congratulations to the eagle-eyed readers who spotted our big exclusive wasn’t quite what it seemed yesterday.

And for those who didn’t work it out, look at page three of yesterday’s Tele – then the date at the top.

Yes, we managed to trick some of you with our April Fool about trams returning to Dundee.

But, at least for now, people who want to get about the city centre will have to continue using Xplore buses.

Great design work by the Tele team did make the idea look quite realistic, with a tram stopping right outside Dens Park.

But it would appear we’re a long way off the transport links becoming more expansive in the city – and we may just have to put up with a giant skyscraper instead.

Mind you, our story just might have put the idea of following in Edinburgh’s footsteps into the heads of city council chiefs. Surely we can find an extra £500 million from somewhere…