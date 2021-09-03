News / Local / Fife Did you hear Chinook helicopters buzzing over Fife? This is why By Alasdair Clark September 3, 2021, 3:42 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 5:12 pm The helicopters were heard over Fife on Friday. Locals in Fife heard low-flying aircraft in the skies above the Kingdom on Friday afternoon amid ongoing military exercises. An ongoing RAF project, Exercise Chameleon, will likely see jets and helicopters take the sky above Fife from Friday onwards. The Ministry of Defence-sponsored training will see low-flying aircraft day and night from September 3 to September 24. One woman in Rosyth Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe