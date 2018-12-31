Blether: Is this why Spurs signed Alan Gilzean?

Recent stories re Alan Gilzean continue to provoke response.

The latest has come in from reader Ian Henderson.

Ian, a retired computer engineer from Monifieth, said: “I’m sure Tottenham Hotspur first made their move for Alan Gilzean after he starred in a testimonial game in 1964.

“Gillie, then a player with Dundee, turned out for a Scotland XI against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in a testimonial for the late John White.

“He scored two in that match and took the Spurs defence to pieces.

“This display really impressed then-White Hart Lane boss Bill Nicholson, who I believe signed him around a month later.

“Scotland won that game 6-2 and I know Gilzean and Neil Martin both scored two goals each.

“I’d love to know the Scotland line-up in that match.”

Scotland’s other scorers that evening were Willie Wallace and Davie Wilson.

Tom White, John’s brother who was with Hearts at the time, netted for Spurs along with Tony Marchi.

The Scotland XI was – Jim Cruickshank (Hearts); Eddie McCreadie (Chelsea), Jim Kennedy (Celtic); John Greig (Rangers), Ron Yeats (Liverpool), Jim Baxter (Rangers) (capt); Willie Wallace (Hearts), Neil Martin (Hibs), Ian St John (Liverpool), Alan Gilzean (Dundee), Davie Wilson (Rangers).

Tottenham’s line-up was – W Brown; Baker, Henry (capt); Mullery, L Brown, Marchi; Robertson, Greaves (Allen), T White (of Hearts), Jones, Dyson.

The match on November 11 had been postponed from the previous night due to fog.

The game attracted 29,000 and the Scotland players donated their £20 match fee to the fund.

In later years, Gilzean, in an interview with Scottish journalist Allan Pattullo, confirmed that match as his springboard to a move to London.

He remembered: “This game was just after I came off the dole. I was in dispute with the club and manager Bob Shankly made me go on the dole for three months!

“But, eventually, I agreed to sign a contract with Dundee to play for them for a month.

“Just before the end of the month, this game was on – Scotland v Tottenham for John White.

“And then, at the next home game the Tottenham fans had these banners up: ‘We want Gilzean!’

“And so Bill Nicholson obliged! That was my first game at White Hart lane – and it was against Spurs.”