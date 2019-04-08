Monday, April 8th 2019 Show Links
Dick Van Dyke arrives in Dundee with his girlfriends and now needs forever home

by Stephen Eighteen
April 8, 2019, 3:27 pm
Chicken Dick Van Dyke
A ‘handsome’ chicken is in Dundee and needs a forever home.

The Scottish SPCA has made an appeal for the chicken, called Dick Van Dyke, to be rehomed.

The appeal said: “This lovely lad arrived in our care with his girlfriends as a stray and is now looking for his forever home.

“He is a handsome lad, who is very inquisitive of what’s going on around him and will follow you around looking for food.

“Dick Van Dyke is looking for a spacious home, with plenty of room to explore with his girlfriends to forage for food and sunbathe.

“If you are interested please contact our centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.”

