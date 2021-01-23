Dick Campbell’s ‘rally of the troops’ spurred Arbroath to comeback point against in-form Dundee

Dick Campbell says a rally of the troops at half-time spurred his Arbroath side onto a point against in-form Dundee.

The Red Lichties battled back after trailing at the break to Charlie Adam’s ninth-minute penalty with Ricky Little heading in the equaliser.

Campbell’s side remain bottom of the Championship table but moved to within a single point of Alloa Athletic ahead of the Wasps’ trip to Inverness today.

And he says a point apiece between his side and the Dark Blues – who had won their last three league games – was a fair reflection of the game as he accepted the referee’s decision to point to the spot following Tam O’Brien’s handball.

“I’ve never been happy with a point at home in my life but there wasn’t much in the game,” said Campbell.

“First half they got a lucky break with the penalty kick, it was a penalty by the rules, and had another chance after it to score.

“But once I got hold of them a wee bit at half-time and rallied the troops it was a totally different game in the second half.

“The middle of the second half I thought it was just one-way traffic. Then the last five or 10 minutes Dundee’s full-time training kicked in and we looked tired.

“I suppose I’m happy with a point – we’re a point closer to getting off the bottom anyway.”