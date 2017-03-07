The daiquiris are set to be swapped for dummies at a “diaper disco”.

Dundee Dance Event (DDE) will see more than 120 local and resident DJs from around Scotland take over 25 venues across the city.

Now, for the first time, organisers are offering babies the chance to have a boogie.

The 13-hour event will include a “diaper disco”, aimed at kids from zero to five.

Instead of cocktails, there will be free juice provided on the day.

Those behind the event have also put on baby-changing facilities and even erected a special buggy parking area.

Organiser Mike McDonald, a father himself, today said that the event was a chance for families to get together and enjoy themselves.

He said: “The reason that we wanted to do the diaper disco was to give the event a different aspect.

“It’s basically a way of getting the whole family involved.

“The mums and dads can get together and the family can enjoy themselves before the kids go to the babysitters for the adults to enjoy DDE.

“It is giving the kids their first nightclub experience and also introducing them to DDE.

“It is a bit of fun and it keeps the kid entertained.”

Locals responded well to the event, with 1,200 free tickets snapped up in 24 hours — 600 adults and 600 youngsters.

Mike added: “The response was brilliant.

“We originally had two slots of 200 kids and 200 adults tickets and they were taken so quickly that we added another one and that was snapped up within half an hour.”

Frank Mills from Groucho’s will be the DJ along with some of the DDE dads.

A host of local establishments including The Tinsmith, Gallery 48, The Beer Kitchen, Underground, Westport Bar, Fat Sams, Bar 15 and The Firefly will be taking part in the event.

Organisers believe the event will bring over £1m into local businesses, including taxi firms, hair and beauty businesses, accommodation and bars.

Along with the range of dance music acts on show, venues will host hip-hop and Northern Soul DJs and a street food market

Mike added: “The DDE is unique in the music calendar because of the number of venues and DJs that take part.

“It will be the biggest DDE to date and that’s down to the amazing support the event gets from DJs, venues and sponsors.”

DDE kicks off around the city next month.