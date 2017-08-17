Diamond engagement ring found in vegetable garden 13 years after going missing

A woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.

Mary Grams, 84, of Alberta, Canada, said she cannot believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding.

She said she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but did tell her son. Her husband died five years ago.

Colleen Daley found the ring while harvesting carrots for supper with her dog Billy at the farm near Armena, where Mrs Grams used to live.

The farm has been in the family for 105 years.