They lived directly opposite one another in Dundee’s Beauly Avenue as kids, so there was almost a certain inevitability about it.

And now, Willie and Christina Dillon have celebrated 60 years as man and wife — and they have never been happier.

They met when they were 14 and were part of a bunch of pals who played together.

“I followed her home — that’s how it started,” said Willie, who began his working life as a fitter at Kelly’s in Dock Street before volunteering for the RAF.

He spent five years at various UK air stations and was a bomb disposal specialist dealing with thousands of tons of surplus wartime munitions.

He proposed when home on leave, Christina accepted by letter and they married on New Year’s Day in 1957 at SS Peter & Paul’s, with the reception taking place at Christina’s mum’s house.

The wedding cost £5 9 shillings and the cake was 19 and six.

Willie came out of the RAF in 1959 but had enjoyed working outside, so went into the building trade where he spent the rest of his working life.

The couple had four children — Lorraine, Billy, Denise and Raymond — and currently have six grandchildren and five great-grandsons and one great-grandaughter.

The Dillons live in Caird Avenue with their delightful Chihuahua, Buddy.

So, what’s the secret for a long and happy marriage?

“Always argue,” said Willie. “Never let anything go.”

Congratulations to you both!