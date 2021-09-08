Diageo worker dodges prison despite stalking two victims in Fife

A Fife stalker has avoided prison, despite tormenting two women.

Lee Brodie followed his victims, bombarded them with messages and sent them unwanted takeaways.

Brodie, of Wheatley Street in Leven, appeared by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 31-year-old admitted persistently harassing a friend and a former partner.

Bombarded victim with messages

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said the first woman had seen the pair’s relationship as a mere friendship, whereas Diageo worker Brodie saw it as more.

Mr Piskorz told the court the complainer had made plans to meet with Brodie on May 14, which she cancelled.

Brodie was “not happy” and Mr Piskorz explained the woman saw this as “the final straw.”

She told him she no longer wished to be friends and blocked him on Snapchat.

A friend of the woman was then “bombarded” with Facebook messages from Brodie for the next five days, asking her to put them back in contact.

She told Brodie the woman did not want to speak to him but received “in excess of 100 calls”.

Mr Piskorz said: “During this time, the complainer has also received 21 new Snapchat requests in the name of the accused.”

Two days after the cancelled date, the “exasperated” woman called police.

The contact did not cease and the following day, she received calls from a number she did not recognise and from Diageo in Leven.

Her friend was continuing to be targeted with messages and police got involved.

Brodie admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct.

Breached existing non-harassment order

Brodie also admitted breaching a previously imposed non-harassment order which had been issued to prevent him contacting the woman.

Brodie told her he would attend at her address but was told it would breach bail conditions.

At midnight on July 15, he arrived at her door.

“The complainer woke up in bed, met the accused at the door and told him to leave,” Mr Piskorz said.

Brodie returned an hour later but got no reply.

On another occasion, the woman was at the Costa branch on Leven High Street when Brodie appeared.

He saw her at the window and knocked on the glass.

She left the shop, confronted him, called him a stalker and asked to be left alone.

“Despite this, the accused followed the complainer to the bus station,” Mr Piskorz said.

“She was followed onto the bus and the accused did speak to her.”

Over the next few days, he continued to text her.

Unwanted takeaways

Across July and August, Brodie turned his abuse towards an ex-girlfriend.

The pair has been a couple for two and a half years but split up in 2018.

Both victims were in touch with each other and the second blocked him on social media.

Mr Piskorz said: “Later that evening, the complainer received 15 missed calls from an unrecognised number.

“After a further nine missed calls, she answered and told the accused to stop phoning her.

“After that, the complainer received a takeaway delivery at home, which she hadn’t ordered.

“Again, she suspected the accused was responsible as he used to behave this way when they first separated.”

Over the next week, she continued receiving phone calls from him.

When she finally answered, nobody spoke – behaviour she again recognised as a trademark of Brodie’s.

He sent an offensive text to her and when she said she was contacting police, Brodie texted: “whoopty-do, you’re dead to me” and called her a “fat mink.”

More missed calls continued throughout August and another two unwanted takeaways arrived at her door on August 9.

Brodie pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman.

Sentenced

Brodie’s defence solicitor David Bell said: “Clearly, there’s a persistent pattern of behaviour here.

“This behaviour of Mr Brodie’s has never really been properly challenged.

“He’s never been in custody before. He’s never been under supervision.

“Clearly the court will be concerned.”

He said the three weeks Brodie has spent on remand have been a “significant wake up call.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie ordered Brodie to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for two years.

A six-month restriction of liberty order was imposed, banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am and was instructed to take part in the Caledonian Men’s Project.

The sheriff also issued a non-harassment order, preventing Brodie from contacting the second woman for three years.