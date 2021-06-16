Diageo: Union hails ‘excellent result’ in pay deal with major Fife employer

A trade union has hailed a new three-year pay deal with major Fife employer Diageo as an “excellent result”.

Unions Unite Scotland and GMB Scotland have negotiated a deal that will increase pay with inflation.

Diageo has 3,000 workers in Scotland and around 1,000 employees in Fife.

Two years ago a break down in pay talks led to plans for strikes action. An agreement was reached at the 11th hour.

The new deal, which ends in 2024, includes a 3% increase to pay covering the last financial year.

Wages will then rise with inflation for the next two years, capped at 3.5%.

A spokesperson for Diageo said: “We are pleased our trade unions have confirmed their members at our sites in Scotland have voted to accept our pay offer.

“The strong pay settlement, negotiated through constructive discussions with both unions, ensures our employees receive an increase on their pay for the next three years, alongside maintaining the competitiveness of our operations.”

Unions reaction to Diageo pay deal

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, said: “The deal is a three year commitment which ensures our members’ pay does not fall below the cost of living.

“It’s an excellent result for our members who have continued to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic boosting Diageo’s profits.

“This agreement sets a benchmark for the drinks industry in Scotland which is recovering following the pandemic and recent suspension of US tariffs.

“We hope other companies in the sector will sit up and take notice and treat their workers fairly.”

GMB organiser Keir Greenaway said it had been a “hugely challenging” 18 months.

This is as a result of Covid and a “damaging” tariffs war on the whisky and spirits sector.

He said: “This deal delivers some stability for our members, both now and for the years ahead.

“Ongoing trade reform as a result of Brexit means we must still be on our toes in the weeks and months to come.

“GMB will continue to campaign and organise to make work better for our members in Diageo.”

Diageo’s operations in Fife

The drinks giant operates its largest packaging plant at Banbeath Industrial Estate near Leven.

Just a few miles away is Cameronbridge Distillery at Windygates.

In addition, thousands of casks of whisky are maturing in the firm’s warehouses at Cluny.