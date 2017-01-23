A Dundee dad has died from an aggressive cancer — just two months after being diagnosed.

Craig Mitchell, 39, from Ardler, had been suffering from acid reflux since July.

Despite repeated visits to a doctor, he was told there was nothing seriously wrong.

However, following an endoscopy in November, a tumour was found in his oesophagus.

A CT scan the following week revealed the devastating news that the cancer had already spread to his lymph nodes and was now considered terminal.

Despite a short bout of chemotherapy in late November to try to prolong his life, Craig was told he had just two weeks left to live.

But he battled on twice as long — meaning he was able to spend his second wedding anniversary with wife Danielle, 28, as well as Christmas and New Year with their 19-month-old son Robert.

Now, Danielle and Craig’s sister Elaine, 35, are hoping to raise money to combat oesophageal cancer and increase awareness about one of the most aggressive forms of the disease there is.

Danielle said: “Craig became ill at the end of July with acid reflux and heartburn.

“The doctor gave him tablets but they weren’t working and the weight started to fall off him very quickly.

“We were going back and forth to the doctor but they said it was all in his mind.

“We knew something wasn’t right, so in September we changed to Dr Elaine Thomson who was just fantastic with us.”

Craig eventually had an endoscopy on November 9 and doctors found the tumour.

Danielle said: “He had a CT scan and the following day we were told the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes and it was terminal. We were just devastated.”

The news was even harder for Craig to hear, as he had always been worried he wouldn’t be around to raise his son after his own dad died when he was a toddler.

Danielle said: “When he was just three, Craig lost his own dad to a heart attack.

“He always had a fear about his own heart and he didn’t want Robert to grow up without his dad or to go to his first day at school without him.”

Despite the awful news that his illness was terminal, Craig was determined to fight as hard as he could and Professor Russell Petty at Ninewells Hospital offered him chemotherapy to try to prolong his life as long as possible.

But after just one spell in hospital for treatment, it was realised the chemotherapy wasn’t worthwhile.

Craig was in terrible pain and was unable to eat in his final weeks.

Between July and his death on January 15, he dropped from more than 13 stones to just seven stones.

Danielle said: “We were told we would have two weeks. He ended up getting four.

“Craig came home from hospital on December 14 and we had Christmas and New Year together, as well as our wedding anniversary.

“We couldn’t go outside but I’m glad he got to do what he wanted to do.”

She added: “Craig was a really determined man. He was determined to do everything himself.

“He was a devoted dad and was always worrying about everyone else and never gave himself enough credit.”

Craig was a former Rockwell High School pupil and graduated from Abertay University in web design and development in 2015.

His funeral will take place at Dundee Crematorium on Friday January 27 at 9.30am.

Those attending are asked to wear bright colours.