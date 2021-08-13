Development of £180m Fife ‘super campus’ takes major step forward

One of Fife’s most ambitious school projects has taken a major step forward.

Work on Dunfermline’s £180 million super-campus is due to start next month, following Scottish Government approval.

The build is part of the proposed Dunfermline Learning Campus housing Fife College’s Dunfermline Campus, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School.

The campus will be situated on a 58-acre purpose-built low carbon site in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline. It is due to open by the summer of 2024.

Local companies to benefit pledges main contractor

The main contractor to take on the project has now been appointed by Fife College.

Balfour Beatty will create contracts for apprentices living and working in Fife to extend opportunities to the local workforce.

The project is also expected to deliver a boost to the regional economy, with 80% of contracts awarded to local businesses.

Principal of Fife College, Hugh Hall, describes the development as hugely important for both the College and the Fife region.

He said: “The appointment of Balfour Beatty is a major milestone and brings the realisation of our new Dunfermline Campus closer for our students, staff and communities.

“I am looking forward to working with our partners to create a world-class place of lifelong learning for students.

“With millions set to be invested locally, and hundreds of job opportunities created, this development provides a huge boost to the local area.”

Balfour Beatty and Fife College partnership

Hector MacAulay, Balfour Beatty’s managing director, regional Scotland said: “We are delighted to be appointed as Fife College’s construction partner for the new Dunfermline Campus.

“This builds upon our significant experience and capability within this sector.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Hugh’s team to deliver on the College’s vision and also to support sustainable outcomes – especially in relation to carbon and the community.”

Fife College is one of the largest colleges of higher education in Scotland.

It has five main campuses located in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Leven, and Rosyth.

Nearly 17,000 students study at the College with 50% of students aged above 25, and a quarter aged over 40.