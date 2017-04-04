Developers plan to demolish Netherlea Hospital in Newport to make way for homes costing up to £650,000.

Boasting views across the Tay and just a few minutes by car from Dundee, a two-bedroom flat could cost around £275,000.

Law Property Group, agents for the developers, said it was a prime development for residents looking to downsize.

But the initial drawings have been branded “hideous” and “like Lego”.

Kate Legg, secretary of Newport, Wormit and Forgan Community Council, said: “There’s a similar development in St Andrews, which has sold at I think similar prices. I can’t say people won’t buy them, but not many people I know in Newport would.”

Mrs Legg said downsizers, in particular those who are elderly, preferred a bungalow. “Builders don’t want to build bungalows because they need a larger plot of land than a two-storey house,” she said.

In one comment on the community council’s Facebook page the plans were described as “hideous concrete creations”.

Another said the properties were “probably not within the reach of a lot of current Newport residents”.

Between 35 and 45 properties are planned for the hospital site.

Netherlea Hospital, which closed in 2011, will be demolished.

David Hagan, from Law Property Group, said: “We’ve talked to the planners and there’s not a great appetite for keeping the hospital. It wasn’t a great building in the first place and it’s not in great condition.”

He said a planning application could be submitted by the end of April, adding: “These homes are going to have fantastic views to Dundee Law and the new V&A.”

The plans are on display at Newport Library.