Dundee’s Locarno Works could become retail and restaurant complex if plans go ahead

The public will still have the chance to share their views on plans to build a former factory into shops and restaurants, despite Covid-19.

An application lodged with Dundee City Council by Torridon Developments last month detailed plans to develop the former Locarno Works on Brown Street into a “social and cultural space” – with retail, food and drink outlets, along with student accommodation.

Now, a new website has been launched, giving the public an opportunity to view the plans the company have for the building, as well being able to give their own views on the proposals.

In a statement to the Tele, a spokesman for Torridon Developments encouraged people to get involved an exhibition event being held on the site on May 20.

He said: “We are looking forward to the online public exhibition we are holding on May 20 from 4pm to 8pm via our website, locarnoworks.co.uk.

“This is being conducted online due to government restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but the same information will be available and access to the same experts as you would have expected at an exhibition.

“We hope people will join the chat to learn more about our plans which will preserve the stack of the Locarno Works as well as a great deal of the exterior whilst modernising and expanding the interior to host the Wellbeing Works mental health charity, along with expanded retail, food and drink, and student accommodation.

“These plans are still at an early stage so we would encourage people to come along, learn more, and give their opinion.”

Under the proposals, the developers are planning on maintaining the existing structure of the building, including the stack tower, and subsequently constructing three new levels.

The existing snooker club in the building would also be relocated to the first floor and the mental health charity, Wellbeing Works, would move in to new office space on the ground floor.

A proposed timeline for the project is also available to view on the website and reveals how the developers are expecting work on the building to begin late in 2022, with the units then being available for prospective businesses in 2023.