A housing developer has taken its bid to build 150 new homes in Broughty Ferry to Holyrood.

Kirkwood Homes was turned down by councillors in its attempt to gain planning permission for the development on land north of Arbroath Road, named Balgillo Heights.

The developer wants to build “exciting and luxurious” three, four or five-bedroom family homes.

It went before councillors last month, with planning chiefs at the council recommending that the homes be given the green light — despite not complying with some planning policies.

However, the development management committee rejected the bid, saying that the release of this land for housing now could “prejudice” the delivery of new housing at the Western Gateway, to the west of Dundee.

Councillors also said that the homes would lead to “overdevelopment of the site, to the detriment of visual amenity of the surrounding area and the residential amenity of the surrounding houses”.

And the developer was also criticised for not providing two parking spaces for each house.

The plans had drawn objections from six different parties, including Broughty Ferry Community Council — with concerns including that the housing would be too remote from community facilities and public transport.

The group also said that there was no primary school capacity to take on the additional residents.

Now, Kirkwood has lodged an appeal over the decision with the Scottish Government, meaning the final decision will be taken by a Scottish Government reporter.

Neil Cooney, chairman of Broughty Ferry Community Council, said residents were “concerned” about the proposals.

He added: “The feeling within the local community is that the steps the developers have taken to support the additional amenities required — and the transport issues that will undoubtedly arise — are still not adequate.

“Ultimately, at Government level, it will be significant that the planning department has supported the application and that is something that we absolutely respect.”

Kirkwood Homes had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.