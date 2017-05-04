A developer has unveiled plans to build 43 new homes in Whitfield.

InverTay Homes wants to construct the houses on a large area of empty land in Summerfield Terrace.

If approved by Dundee City Council, the development would extend along the street as far as Summerfield Avenue.

The company hopes to build eight two-bedroom, 30 three-bedroom and five four-bedroom homes on the site.

Some locals have welcomed the development, one of several in the area over the last few years forming part of Whitfield’s ongoing regeneration.

Shopkeeper Ahmed Ajaz, who has owned and run Ahmed’s Grocers in Whitfield Terrace — on the edge of the development site — for 42 years said the area was going from strength to strength.

He said: “Hopefully this new development will bring more customers and the area will get better.

“I’ve seen the area changing since 1972. This shop was like an island for a while, surrounded by grass and bushes on all sides, so I think it’s a very good thing to build new houses.

“We have more people coming into the shop than we used to so it’s a good thing.”

Resident Naveed Ahmed, 29, who lives close to the site, said he wasn’t worried about the area being overdeveloped.

He said: “To be honest, I think if they’re going to build then they’re going to build.

“I’m not that fussed if they’re building more houses — I’m thinking of buying a house here anyway. This is one of these areas where they will keep building.”

Bridget Stephen, 74, a lollipop lady who has lived in the same Whitfield house for 46 years, said the development would take the area back to its early days.

She added: “I hope these houses make it how it used to be before — but what we need are shops. If you look at Fintry and Douglas, they have shops but we don’t.

“They built The Crescent but the rates are so high no one is in there. Shops are the one thing the area needs.”

Fraser Middleton of ARKTX, the architects for the project, told the Tele: “This is the second phase of property development by InverTay in Whitfield.

“The first phase comprised of 32 properties and this new phase is based on the success of that.

“Affordable housing will also be provided.

“This is an exciting development of very spacious and diverse family homes.”