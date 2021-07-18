News / Dundee Devastation after historic Dundee building badly damaged in fire By Lindsey Hamilton July 18, 2021, 10:07 am Updated: July 18, 2021, 12:44 pm The sluice house at Clatto well alight on Saturday night A 147-year-old listed building in the heart of a Dundee park has been badly damaged in a fire. A fire broke out in the old Sluice House – known locally as the Round House – at Clatto Country Park around 9.30pm on Saturday. The Sluice House before the fire It took firefighters around an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe