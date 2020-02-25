‘Devastating and upsetting’ redundancies announced at Dundee Tesco stores

Dundee’s three Tesco Extras will be affected by redundancies announced by the supermarket giant today.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) will be entering into collective consultation with the firm after the company announced a restructure of in-store bakery operations that will result in 1,816 roles being put at risk of redundancy.

Union members today said it would support staff through a “difficult” period.

Pauline Foulkes, national officer for the union said: “This is devastating and upsetting news for our members who work in the bakery operations.

“Usdaw will be entering into collective consultation with Tesco to consider the business case for these planned changes over the coming weeks.

“Many of those affected by the proposed changes are skilled workers. While we will do everything possible to maintain jobs or support impacted staff to redeploy into alternative roles, the reality is the opportunities to find suitable alternative skilled roles may be limited for these workers.

“Usdaw representatives will be available to support and advise affected members during this difficult time and throughout the consultation period.”

A spokesman for Tesco said: “All three of the Tesco Extras in Dundee will be affected by this as they all have bakeries in-store.

“We can’t give out the number of job losses at this time as talks are still ongoing.

“There will be changes to the roles and voluntary redundancies will be offered but the exact outcome is still to be decided.”