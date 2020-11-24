‘Devastated’ man left homeless after blaze guts living room of Dundee flat

A resident has been left “devastated” after his property was badly damaged in a blaze.

Fire crews from the Kingsway and Macalpine fire stations were scrambled to Court Street North shortly before 4pm on Monday after a fire broke out in the top floor flat.

Thankfully, Ryan Rosscraig had been out of the property when the blaze engulfed his living room – but now faces being homeless.

He said the room had been “destroyed” in the incident, as he tried to salvage some of his belongings which were strewn in the front garden.

The 37-year-old said: “I’m absolutely devastated by this, I’ve been away out all day from the property and I’ve come home to this.

“My electrical goods and my clothes have been badly damaged in the living room. It appears the fire has happened in the centre of the living room.”

Firefighters remained on scene for over an hour whilst officers from Police Scotland closed off the street from the Clepington Road and Sandeman Street junctions.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed no one had been in the property at the time of the incident.

© Supplied by James Simpson

As he surveyed the extent of the damage afterwards, Ryan faced the dilemma of where he was going to stay.

He added: “I actually have no immediate family to turn to. It looks like I could be staying at the Lily Walker Centre.

“My friend does live in the same block but his property was also damaged by the water that was used to tackle the blaze.

“I’m thankful no one has been hurt in this incident.”

Other residents confirmed they hadn’t been evacuated during the incident but were aware of “half a dozen” fire crew being in the block as they extinguished the fire.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS added: “Crews from the Kingsway and Macalpine Fire Station attended the scene at around 3.41pm following a fire within a property.

“There was no one within in the property at the time of the fire as officers used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and one main jet to extinguish the fire before crews stood down at 4.57pm.”