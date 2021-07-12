Devastated friend of Rosyth dockyard worker killed in accident takes on fundraising challenge

A friend of Rosyth dockyard worker Miguel Watt, who was killed in an accident in June, has taken on a running challenge to honour her pal.

Miguel Watt had committed to running 10k every day between July 5 and August 5, but died before starting the challenge.

The 23-year-old electrician was injured in a tragic incident at Rosyth dockyard, and died shortly after being rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Now, best friend Morgan McIntosh has taken on the challenge in Miguel’s memory to raise money in his honour.

Speaking about Miguel, Morgan said he was “one of a kind”.

“Anyone who knew Miguel would know how fit and healthy he was,” she said.

“He loved his fitness and loved a good challenge.

“My best friend had the most contagious smile that lit up the whole room, he was always so cheerful, cheeky, kind and just so loveable.

“I will miss my bruno every single day – he was one of a kind.

‘One of a kind’

“I would like to help his amazing family out by raising money to help them through this difficult time and giving Miguel the send off he deserves,” Morgan added.

She has thrown herself into the challenge each day, sharing updates as she goes with more than £2,300 donated so far.

“Miguel was doing a 10k challenge, and after he died I thought I’d try it.

“My mum and my sister have joined me, and it’s been good.

“Having that goal in my head to do it for Miguel has been helpful.”

Morgan added Miguel’s family had been amazed by the support from those who had donated.

“I was so surprised, when I first thought of it I worried I didn’t get much,” she said.

“I’m amazed at the support we’ve got.”

You can donate to Morgan’s fundraiser online.

Enquiries ongoing into dockyard accident

Police Scotland said enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and the Health and Safety Executive was informed after Miguel’s death.

A force spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.45am on Friday, June 25 following a report for a worker injured at Rosyth Dockyard, Fife.

“Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing into the incident and The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”