Devastated family pay tribute to ‘devoted grandparents’ killed in Fife road accident

Family members have paid tribute to a couple killed in a road collision in Fife at the weekend.

Harry Taggerty, 61, and 58-year-old wife Shirley Taggerty from Glenrothes were pedestrians struck by a Ford Fiesta on the A911 Leslie Road around 10.10am on Saturday.

Police today confirmed their identities.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr and Mrs Taggerty’s family said: “We are all devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of both Harry and Shirley, who were both devoted parents, grandparents and friends.

“Harry was also a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle and nephew. They will be deeply missed by everyone, but will always be in our hearts and we will all treasure the memories we shared together.”

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr and Mrs Taggerty’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we have specially trained officers providing them with support.

“I’d like to thank those drivers who have come forward and spoken to officers following our earlier appeal for information.

“Our inquiries have identified a blue Vauxhall van, either a Movano or Vivaro model, in the area at the time of the collision and I’d urge the driver of this vehicle to contact us to assist our investigation.

“Similarly anyone with information, or relevant dash-cam footage, that has not yet spoken to, or provided this to officers, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1565 of July 13.