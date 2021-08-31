Devastated family of Fife man who died of Covid donate £8,000 to intensive care unit

The family of a Fife man who died on Boxing Day after over a month fighting Covid have donated £8,260 to the intensive care unit where he was looked after.

Cardenden man Craig Abercrombie, 54, was admitted to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in November 2020 after contracting coronavirus, eventually being transferred to the intensive care unit.

After weeks fighting the virus in the unit, Craig died on Boxing Day.

His wife of 30 years, Sharon, with whom he shared son Logan, said losing her husband had been “devastating”.

Following the heartbreak, Craig’s family and friends decided to get together to raise money for the intensive care unit in his honour.

Led by Craig’s friend, Donald Anderson, and with the support of Craig’s family, a Kilt Walk was organised in his honour with all monies raised going to the unit that cared for him.

The Kilt Walk, which took place in Cardenden on July 31, raised a total of £8,260.

Craig’s wife Sharon Abercrombie, said: “Losing Craig has been devastating and we’re still learning to live our lives without our dearest husband, dad, and friend.

“We wanted to turn the sense of grief that we’re feeling into something positive, and something that would be a fitting tribute to Craig.

“This donation is our way of saying thank you to every staff member in the ICU, who went above and beyond to try and save him and make him well.

“The staff working in the unit are worth their weight in gold, taking the time to listen to us in our darkest moments. The compassion they showed us will never be forgotten.”

The donation has been made to the Fife Health Charity, where it will be used to enhance the care of patients within the ICU and to aid staff education.

Fife ICU staff’s compassion ‘will never be forgotten’

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, thanked Craig’s family and friends for the kind gift.

She said: “We want to thank Mr Abercrombie’s family and friends for this very kind and generous donation.

“The staff working in our ICU work incredibly hard, both in caring for those who are most unwell but also in supporting their family and loved ones through what can be the darkest of times.

“The donation they have made in Craig’s honour will be used to help us improve the care we provide to patients, and indeed their loved ones, in the months and years to come.”