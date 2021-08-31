Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

Devastated family of Fife man who died of Covid donate £8,000 to intensive care unit

By Alasdair Clark
August 31, 2021, 7:06 pm
Craig's family and friends handed the donation over to NHS Fife.
The family of a Fife man who died on Boxing Day after over a month fighting Covid have donated £8,260 to the intensive care unit where he was looked after.

Cardenden man Craig Abercrombie, 54, was admitted to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in November 2020 after contracting coronavirus, eventually being transferred to the intensive care unit.

After weeks fighting the virus in the unit, Craig died on Boxing Day.

His wife of 30 years, Sharon, with whom he shared son Logan, said losing her husband had been “devastating”.

Following the heartbreak, Craig’s family and friends decided to get together to raise money for the intensive care unit in his honour.

Craig Abercrombie
Craig died on boxing day aged 54.

Led by Craig’s friend, Donald Anderson, and with the support of Craig’s family, a Kilt Walk was organised in his honour with all monies raised going to the unit that cared for him.

The Kilt Walk, which took place in Cardenden on July 31, raised a total of £8,260.

Craig’s wife Sharon Abercrombie, said: “Losing Craig has been devastating and we’re still learning to live our lives without our dearest husband, dad, and friend.

“We wanted to turn the sense of grief that we’re feeling into something positive, and something that would be a fitting tribute to Craig.

Craig Abercrombie's family hand over the donation
The donation will be used to improve patient care

“This donation is our way of saying thank you to every staff member in the ICU, who went above and beyond to try and save him and make him well.

“The staff working in the unit are worth their weight in gold, taking the time to listen to us in our darkest moments. The compassion they showed us will never be forgotten.”

The donation has been made to the Fife Health Charity, where it will be used to enhance the care of patients within the ICU and to aid staff education.

Fife ICU staff’s compassion ‘will never be forgotten’

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, thanked Craig’s family and friends for the kind gift.

She said: “We want to thank Mr Abercrombie’s family and friends for this very kind and generous donation.

“The staff working in our ICU work incredibly hard, both in caring for those who are most unwell but also in supporting their family and loved ones through what can be the darkest of times.

“The donation they have made in Craig’s honour will be used to help us improve the care we provide to patients, and indeed their loved ones, in the months and years to come.”