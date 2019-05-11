Devastated Dundee family plea for driver who killed pet dog to come forward

A devastated family has urged the driver of a van that killed their beloved dog to come forward.

The McPhee family, from Mayfield, lost their six year old white bichon frise Millie on Tuesday, after she was knocked over by a white transit van on Arbroath Road at 3.30pm.

Lesley McPhee, 58, said she was a gift for her daughters Rebekah, 21, and Lydia, 17, and had grown up with their son Aaron, five.

Lesley said: “We’ve had her since 2012. We got her when she was eight weeks old.

“Our little boy Aaron and our daughters are gutted. Our daughter had an exam yesterday and she couldn’t even sit it, she had to come home. She was just in pieces.

“Aaron’s grown up his whole life with Millie. The whole family are just devastated to lose her.

“She had such a great nature, she just wanted cuddles all the time. She was your perfect lap dog.”

Lesley said Millie escaped after she went to retrieve a ball Aaron had kicked over the fence. The front door failed to shut properly and the dog ran out towards Arbroath Road.

Lesley chased after her but by the time she caught up, Millie had already been hit.

Lesley said: “I was right behind her but I just wasn’t fast enough.”

A person stopped and moved Millie to the side and another got a blanket to cover her, but the driver, said to be in a white transit van, did not stop.

Lesley said: “I was so shaken. I just felt sick.”

Speaking about the driver, Lesley said: “I don’t have any animosity. It wasn’t their fault that Millie got hit. But I think it should be law that if you hit a dog, you stop.”

Lesley’s husband Murray added: “The driver is not going to get into trouble. It might help just to say what happened. If they don’t come forward we’ll always be wondering.

“A dog is an important thing.

“It’s a member of the family.”

Anyone with information should contact the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page.