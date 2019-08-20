Devastated Camperdown Golf Club members to meet following closure

Gutted members of Camperdown Golf Course will hold an extraordinary general meeting in a bid to work out a way forward after the historic greens were axed by councillors.

Club captain Ian McAlindon admitted he was “devastated” following the decision to close the course and said members would meet in a bid to flesh out where they go next.

It was only revealed last week that there were plans to close the course and last night councillors voted by 14 votes to 13 to go ahead with the decision.

In a passionate plea to councillors, Ian urged them to grant the club a stay of execution – saying the course is in the “best condition it has ever been”.

Today, a despondent Ian said: “I’m devastated and I think it is shocking.

“I will have to call an EGM to find out what members want to do – it’s their club and their course. I totally believe some might want to the stop their direct debits right now.

“The guys who are working there are going to lose jobs, the course is going to deteriorate and I’m just disappointed in the decision which has been made without all the facts and having proper plans in place.”

Members of the council’s policy and resources committee heard from leisure and culture director Stewart Murdoch, who said the city could not afford to continue subsidising the municipal course at current levels. When voting for the closure, council leader John Alexander admitted it was with a “heavy heart”.

But Labour leader Kevin Keenan said today: “I can’t see anything being done to maintain the course.

“I’m going to write to the chief executive of the council regarding issues with meetings. Cramming more stuff into fewer meetings that last until 11pm makes me feel things are not being scrutinised properly.”

Tele readers have also been quick to respond. Ashley Anderson Hunter said: “This is so sad. My dad was one of the first members of this course when it opened in 1959 – he always said that if it were privately owned the working man couldn’t afford to play it as it was one of the most challenging and beautiful courses in Scotland.”

Ewen Low added: “Very short-sighted decision. This will come back to bite this administration.”