A woman has vowed to fight on despite being given the devastating news that she has an aggressive form of cancer — aged just 23.

Melissa Heine, who moved to Dundee from South Africa when she was 10, discovered a lump on her neck in November.

She also had a pain in her side but was initially told by a doctor that she was probably suffering from sciatica.

The pain wouldn’t go away and after a series of scans, tests and a biopsy, Melissa, who now lives in Forfar, was eventually told she has stage four Hodgkin lymphoma.

The cancer develops in the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and glands spread throughout the body.

As Melissa’s cancer is at stage four, she has a lower chance of survival.

But the healthcare assistant is remaining positive — and has urged others to persist in seeking medical assistance when they discover lumps under their skin.

She told the Tele: “In early November I found a lump in my neck but the doctor told me it was just a swollen node from a viral infection.

“They diagnosed the pain in my side as sciatica.

“I went to a chiropractor but she felt it wasn’t anything to do with sciatica, so she wrote a note for me to take to my doctor.”

Melissa was eventually referred to Ninewells Hospital and after an initial diagnosis of appendicitis, tests and scans found swollen lymph nodes in her neck, chest, breast bone, stomach, groin and spleen.

She said: “I was told it was cancer. I just felt so sick.

“Later on I was told I was stage four and that was devastating to hear.”

Following the diagnosis on March 28, Melissa was warned chemotherapy and potential radiotherapy could make her infertile so she has had her eggs frozen.

She will also have to give up her job later this week as she faces up to six months of chemo.

Melissa and her friends have organised a charity night on Saturday April 29 at The Dungeon (formerly Weaver’s Tavern) in Princes Street, Dundee, to raise money to support her while she is unable to work, and also for the Little Princess Trust charity.

Melissa added: “If you get a lump on your neck or on the underarm, those are the likely places that suggest lymphoma cancer.

“If I had been diagnosed earlier, I might have had a better chance of beating this, but I’m staying positive and I’m going to fight it.

“It’s an aggressive cancer and my life is going to change dramatically but I can’t feel sorry for myself.”

Donations are being taken to help Melissa while she undergoes treatment at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MelissaHeinevsHodgkinsLymphoma.