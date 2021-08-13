Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Detectives release description of man who attacked woman in Carnoustie

By Alasdair Clark
August 13, 2021, 4:32 pm
Carnoustie assault
The woman was assaulted on the footpath

Police investigating an assault in Carnoustie on Wednesday have released the description of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A woman was pushed to the ground by a man as she walked through Craigmill Den at around 10.25am on Wednesday, August 11.

The woman was able to fight off the man before he then ran towards Easthaven.

Officers had appealed for information but have now released a description of a man wanted in connection with the assault.

Detective sergeant David Rice of Police Scotland said:  “Our investigation into this assault is continuing.  I am still appealing to anyone with information, and we now have a full description of the suspect.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area

“He is described as white, in his 30s and around 5ft 11ins in height.

“He was clean-shaven with a tanned complexion.  He was wearing a long-sleeved black top, black sports tights and black Adidas trainers.

“After the attack on Wednesday morning he ran off towards Easthaven.

“From our inquiries so far we know that there were people walking in the area.

“There were two women walking together and a man and woman out walking a dog too.

Appeal for information on Carnoustie assault

“I would urge these people to contact us as they may have witnessed something that will assist our inquiry.”

Detective sergeant Rice said previously the woman was uninjured but shaken up as a result.

He said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident, but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the woman and she is understandably shaken up.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0998 of August 11.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

