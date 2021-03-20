Detectives appeal for help after man’s body discovered in Firth of Forth

Detectives in Fife have appealed for the public’s help in trying to establish the identity of a young man whose body was recovered from the Firth of Forth on Friday.

Police Scotland has confirmed that officers were called to the shore at Burntisland, near Aberdour Road, at around 10.20am on Friday morning after the body of a man had been found in the water.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report is to be forwarded to the procurator fiscal, but efforts to trace who the man is have so far proved fruitless.

The man has been described as white, aged in his late teens to early 20s.

He is between 5ft 7ins to 5ft 9ins in height, of very slim build with short blond to light brown hair.

He was also wearing grey Lonsdale jogging trousers, a grey hooded ‘Saltrock’ jumper and blue Adidas high-top trainers.

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, from Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to find out who this young man is and trace his family.

“We are also working to establish if he is the same person who we previously appealed for information on, after being seen acting in a concerning manner on the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9.

“I would urge anyone who may recognise this description, or who has any information that may assist us to please contact Dunfermline Police Station through 101 quoting reference 0898 of 19 March.”