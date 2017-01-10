Detailed plans for a four-star hotel to be built at the site of a historical Dundee landmark have been lodged with the local authority.

CSAM Limited has revealed its proposals to turn the Bell Mill and North Mill at Lower Dens Works, based on Constable Street, into luxury accommodation.

In a report to Dundee City Council, CSAM Limited spoke of the city’s powerful “economic” recovery and plans to attract major investments to Dundee.

It described a “vibrant” future for the City of Discovery, with the proposed hotel set to create jobs.

Bosses at CSAM Limited said they wanted to preserve the industrial heritage and historical “significance” of both of the mills.

The hotel is set to feature a total of 96 rooms.

The report, submitted by JM Architects on behalf of Aberdeen-based CSAM, said: “Due the derelict state which Lower Dens Work is currently in, the development of the North Mill and the prominent Bell Mill will be a positive influence on the local area and Dundee as a whole.

“As the economic recovery continues, and the need for full time leisure offering in Dundee becomes more apparent, the feasibility of a successful commercial development returning to the old mill is highly credible.

“UK Government regeneration policies make commercial investment in Dundee’s historic stock very attractive for cash-rich investors.”

Developers said the opportunity to develop this area was “compelling”, adding: “It will create local jobs and secure the sustainable future of one of Dundee’s great landmarks.”

Development is due to begin early this year and expected to take around year-and-a-half.

The report noted a “lengthy” development process — which included an original proposal for flats in 2009 and another application for a three-star hotel — to get the project up and running.

It said: “This process has enabled the final design solution for the North Mill and the Bell Mill to respect the existing form of the buildings.”

Once owned by the Baxter Brothers, the site was at one time the largest linen factory in the world.

The report added: “We believe that our proposals retain and express the elements which are essential to the character of the Lower Dens mill complex, while ensuring that the buildings remain as a testament to Dundee’s industrial heritage.”

The entire Lower Dens Works — which comprises Bell Mill, North Mill, Dens Mill and St Roques Mill — is owned by CSAM Limited.

Dens Mill and St Roques Mill are not part of the application.