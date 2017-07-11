Residents of a Dundee street are calling for more action to be taken to combat speeding drivers.

Traffic calming measures including a 20mph speed limit, chicanes and raised zebra crossings were introduced to Harestane Road last year, ahead of the openings of new schools.

However, residents say the measures are ignored and claim policing has been cut back.

Learner driver Nathan Watt, of Harestane Grove, said he had been the victim of aggression from speeding drivers on the street.

Nathan, 22, said: “I’ve had people drive right up behind me and gesture at me.

“I can see why the council has introduced the measures but if you don’t have police enforcing them, people just ignore them.”

Malcolm MacBain, 71, of Harestane Road, said he had complained to Police Scotland about the lack of enforcement.

The retired electrical engineer said: “It hasn’t gotten any better — people are coming along here at 40mph or 50mph.

“I’ve been tooted at when I’m doing 20mph and boy racers make gestures as they drive by.

“If police come here in their yellow jackets with a radar gun people slow down, so they don’t catch anybody. The council should think about adding an extra chicane on the road.”

Annette Queen has lived in Harestane Road for five years and said speeding continued to be an issue outside her house.

The 52-year-old carer added: “I don’t let my grandkids play out in the front garden anymore because of it.”

However, James Mackenzie, 40, of Mackenzie Family Dog Groomers in the street, said: “I haven’t noticed many people speeding.

“There’s a motorbike that comes along here really fast every morning but I’d say it’s getting better.”

Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan said he would raise the issue of traffic calming measures again with council planning officers.

A council spokeswoman said: “We will continue to monitor the road, ensuring that it remains safe and allows for the flow of traffic.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said that the service was aware of the concerns being raised by residents.

He added: “These roads are regularly patrolled by our officers, and we will continue to take action to improve road safety.

“We would ask that anyone who has concerns about other road users to report it to us.”