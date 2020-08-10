‘Despicable’ TV licence scam targets elderly Broughty Ferry residents

Police are investigating scammers who posed as TV licence officials to try to dupe pensioners into handing over cash.

A 68-year-old man raised the alarm after two men entered the communal gates at Brook Street street in Broughty Ferry.

He told the Tele: “It was on Thursday evening at around 5pm. I was just about to go out shopping with my wife when these two men came through the gates and I asked if I could help them.

“They said they were from the TV licensing and they were looking for my address. They had identification with the TV licensing logo on it but there was no photograph on it.”

Free TV licences for over 75s are now subject to means-testing.

He added: “Due to Covid-19 they explained there were doing some door-to-door work regarding payments for the over 75s. This is something that will impact my wife but I said ‘can I not pay it at the Post Office?’

“They said I couldn’t but I could pay them and I said immediately ‘no way’ and I asked them to shut the gate on the way out.”

“I’ve lived in this area all my life and we’ve never had anything like this before.”

The resident, who reported the incident to police, described both men as being in their 40s, one was bald, at around 5ft 9in tall, the other man had short hair and was 6ft tall.

Local councillor Craig Duncan said he believed the apparent criminals had done “their homework” by targeting Broughty Ferry, which has the highest population of elderly residents in Dundee

He added: “This is deplorable at any time, but in the middle of a pandemic, when people are pulling together to help, this really scraped the bottom of the barrel.

“I’d urge people to report this to the police – they definitely want to hear about it – and the more information they have, the better chance they have of catching these despicable characters in the act. They are preying on people and some of them can be quite convincing. I dare say, some people will fall for it.

“A lot of these people will have been self-isolating and in their isolation a lot of them look for a link to the outside world, rely on their telly.”

Sergeant Jonathan Thompson at Longhaugh Police Station confirmed enquiries were ongoing and community officers would be speaking to residents this week.

He added: “Anyone who has been approached by these scammers, or who has information that may assist our enquiries should contact their local police office through 101.

“We would always ask people to be on their guard against doorstep crime.

“Our advice is always ask for identification, never feel pressured into making an on the spot decision and never hand over money on the doorstep.

“These people target the elderly and vulnerable in our communities, and we would also ask people to look out for family members and neighbours who may be vulnerable.

“Encourage them to phone a trusted person or the police if they have any doubts about someone who has turned up unannounced.”