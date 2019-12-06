‘Despicable and cowardly’ – Man jailed for assault during fracas which led to death of Brian Fox at taxi rank

A man has been jailed for two years after carrying out assaults during a fracas which led to the death of tragic Brian Fox at the Nethergate taxi rank.

Adam Valentine, 25, pushed a woman who ended up unconscious after she struck her head on the ground.

Valentine also punched Brian Fox on the body in an assault on January 1 this year.

The 62-year-old, who was trying to act as a peacemaker, suffered a fatal head injury after Valentine’s former co-accused landed a single punch on him.

Wes Reid, 20, of Newport Road, Tayport, had denied killing Mr Fox by punching him on the head causing him to strike his head on the ground.

He maintained that he acted in self-defence and was acquitted of the culpable homicide of Mr Fox at an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Valentine, a prisoner in Perth, had also originally faced a charge of killing Mr Fox while acting together with Reid.