The wife of an elderly man with dementia has opened up about her struggle to access respite care due to ongoing self-isolation rules.

Fran Giblin, 72, provides unpaid care for her husband John, 78, who has advanced vascular dementia.

The Kirriemuir resident said she is “desperate” for respite after caring for her husband throughout the pandemic.

But Mrs Giblin was told her husband could not access respite care in a care