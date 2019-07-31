Desperate thief stole laptop from Dundee city centre flat for drugs money

A desperate thief was caught red-handed stealing from a man’s flat.

Steven Horsburgh said he took a laptop and clothing from a flat on West Bell Street because he needed money for drugs.

The occupant of the flat had attended police headquarters nearby to collect his bicycle and returned home to find Horsburgh, 39, leaving his flat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the man was unsure if he had locked his door and saw Horsburgh running off.

The court was told that Horsburgh said: “I need money for drugs.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

The complainer told Horsburgh that he would give him money for drugs, which he did.

Police caught up with Horsburgh the following month.

In reply to being cautioned and charged, he said: “It was obviously me. I apologised to the guy.”

Horsburgh, of Ward Road, pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop and clothing on June 30. He also admitted stealing perfume from Debenhams, Overgate, on July 23.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “He was fully co-operative with the complainer and the police and he was quite frank with his admissions.

“He has drug problems which have become quite serious and significant recently.”

Sheriff James MacDonald deferred sentence on Horsburgh until August 21 for social work reports.

He was remanded in custody.