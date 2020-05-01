Desperate offender back in jail for breaching ASBO on day he was released from prison

A desperate offender is back behind bars after admitting breaching his anti-social behaviour order on the day he was released from prison.

Raymond Norrie, 53, has breached the order over 20 times since it was first imposed in 2015 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The order prevented Norrie from entering Fintry Mains as well as contacting his elderly mother at any location in Dundee.

Norrie was jailed back in December for breaching the order and was released from prison on April 2.

However, Norrie immediately flouted the ASBO by going to the street where his mother lives in a hopeless attempt for accommodation.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “His mother was alerted that the accused was there. She did not want him there.

“Police attended and found him in the area despite the anti-social behaviour order being in place.”

Norrie, no fixed abode, appeared from custody to plead guilty to breaching the order by entering Fintry Mains between April 2-28.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told Sheriff Tom Hughes that Norrie, who has struggled with alcohol addiction, has repeatedly breached the order over several years.

He added that Norrie had attended his mother’s house after being released from prison on April 2 after being told he would not be accepted at homeless hostels because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gilmartin said: “There were no difficulties for fall-outs while he was there but he shouldn’t have been there and knows there is only one disposal available to the court.

“He has indicated he will avail himself of the assistance in prison and hopefully he can be assisted with being re-housed.”

Sheriff Hughes jailed Norrie for six months.